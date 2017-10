PLANO, Texas (WIVB) — The newest flavor of Lay’s chips has been announced as Crispy Taco.

The new flavor was chosen as the winner of the “Do Us A Flavor” contest.

The secret is out of the shell! Crispy Taco is your winner! Congrats, Ellen Sarem! #DoUsAFlavor #Lays pic.twitter.com/d56F8IpwUR — LAY'S (@LAYS) October 11, 2017

“Crispy Taco” was a finalist, along with “Wavy Fried Green Tomato” and “Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese.”