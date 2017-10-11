Man wanted on several warrants captured after Dunkirk police chase

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man was jailed in the city after a Tuesday night police chase.

Dunkirk police say that a woman was pulled over on Lake Shore Dr. East around 11:30 p.m. As she was stopped, police say they found a man trying to hide under a blanket in the back seat of the vehicle.

The man, Walter Duprey, 33, was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants accusing him of robbery.

Officers called in for backup, and Duprey crawled into the front seat and told the woman to drive, they say.

Police were able to get her to shut the vehicle off, and then they obtained the keys.

Authorities began to remove Duprey from the vehicle, but as he was being taken out of it, police say he struggled with them and escaped, running into nearby yards.

With help from Village of Fredonia police, SUNY Fredonia University police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, a perimeter was set up to contain Duprey within the block.

After searching through yards, Duprey was flushed out, but again, police say he led them on a foot chase.

Eventually, Duprey was caught on Pangolin St. near the Pine St. intersection.

In all, he was charged with two felony Robbery warrants from prior incidents, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police say he faces the drug charge after dropping a small bag of cocaine on the floor of the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Pending arraignment, Duprey was committed to the Dunkirk City Jail on no bail.