NF Tourism Advisory Board chair calls for action over ongoing overflow issues

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five times in the last few months, visitors to Niagara Falls have seen black sludge and mud pouring into the water below the Rainbow Bridge. The chairman of the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board says that’s threatening local businesses’ bottom lines.

“With the black water, it’s been a black eye on our area,” said board chairman Pat Proctor, who is also the Vice President for Marketing for Rainbow Air, Inc. “It’s not a good thing to have to show off to the tourists that are coming here.”

“You get a little bit of rain and all of the sudden you’ve got black water and it’s visible to the eye on the Observation Deck or down by the Maid of the Mist boat, which isn’t fair to those companies that have to explain that,” he said. “And there’s a smell that goes with it that God only knows.”

Proctor shared photos and video with News 4 that were taken from the Observation Deck on Monday when millions of gallons of untreated water flowed into the river. He also has photo and video of black plumes of water dating back to July 29, when the first noticeable discharge appeared near the Rainbow Bridge.

Proctor says the ongoing overflow issues will hurt tourism businesses, including Rainbow Air. “If it continues to happen, you’re going to see other businesses in our area suffer from it,” he said. “They’re going to start wondering the hypothetical question is the water safe enough to drink. Is it safe to be on the boat? Is it safe to do the Cave of the Winds? Is it safe to be in the area with that smell?”

Proctor says he is not satisfied with the Niagara Falls Water Board’s responses so far. “There have been no answers. There’s been no accountability,” he said. “The governor even said there’s money for this infrastructure to get fixed. Why hasn’t anybody stepped up to the plate?”

The Water Board says it will cost millions of dollars to make the necessary upgrades to the water treatment system to prevent future overflow problems.

Proctor says that money needs to come through soon. He said he wants to have a sit down between the Water Board, city leaders, and the Tourism Advisory Board to find a solution. “Is there anything we can do on our end?” he asked. “We’d be more than willing to help. Letters to the governor, letters to powers that be. Assemblymen, Senators, whoever. We need to fix this problem.”

This is a developing story.