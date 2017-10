NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families in Niagara Falls have another chance to hear about the school district’s plans to accelerate sex education.

The Superintendent says high teen pregnancy rates are standing in the way of student achievement.

The Niagara County Health Department says those rates in Niagara Falls are nearly double the state average.

The public forum starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cataract Elementary School on Girard Ave.