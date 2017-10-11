O-line struggles to be addressed over the bye week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills offensive line hasn’t given Tyrod Taylor much time to in the pocket or provided LeSean McCoy with the necessary lanes to allow him to be successful.

Taylor has been sacked 18 times in five weeks –tied for third most among quarterbacks.

Sean McDermott says getting things on track is a focus heading into the bye week. But, even the head coach knows that could be easier said than done.

“When you’re trying to build, you’re developing a team, you’re adding pieces, taking pieces away, sometimes intentionally [and] sometimes due to injury. Yes, that is the ultimate goal that you can have that continuity and that chemistry that comes from that continuity.

“In this case, we haven’t had that, but that’s what we’re driving at is to find that combination and then build that continuity and the chemistry that comes from it.”

Dion Dawkins, who made his third straight start at left tackle against the Bengals, continues to be a guy McDermott can rely on to anchor the left side of the offensive line.

The staff will continue to evaluate the health of Cordy Glenn and whether he’ll return to left tackle but for now, McDermott likes what he’s seen from the rookie.

“He’s coming in and [has] done a really nice job at that left tackle position. He’s going up against some good pass rushers on that side of the ball and he’s got some plays that he wants back and so we’re going to continue to evaluate that moving forward.”

While Glenn has seen reps at left tackle, there is also a possibility he flips to the right side at tackle or guard, where he played in college. Vlad Ducasse struggled at right guard in place of John Miller and right tackle Jordan Mills continued his early season struggles as well.

Injuries and with players rotating in and out of the line is one of the reasons McDermott believes the line has struggled through five games. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills o-line is ranked 22nd.

“I don’t think it’s the biggest factor,” he said. “I think there’s, again, pieces that are factoring into that overall puzzle at this point and that’s what we get paid to do. That’s what we get paid to do, is to go in and solve those problems.”