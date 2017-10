BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested after Buffalo police say he tried to steal laptops and struck a school principal.

According to police, John Bish, 51, tried to steal the computers from a Buffalo Public School on the 100 block of Elk St.

The school’s principal confronted him, but was then stricken by Bish, according to police.

When police arrested Bish, they charged him with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Assault and Harassment.