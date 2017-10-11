Problems & Solutions – Is there an easy fix to the Bills offense?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The offense has sputtered, spit, and stalled out during the first five games of the season. The Bills (3-2) rank 25th in the league averaging less than 18 points per game.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is throwing for an average of 182 yards a game, which is 29th in the league behind Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown, and Case Keenum.

“Ultimately as an offense, we didn’t get the job done,” Taylor said after a 20-16 loss to Cincinnati.

“The defense did a great of getting us the ball back. The offense, we laid an egg.”

It’s not fair to pin all or even most of the blame on Tyrod. All you need to know about the Bills receiving group is that fans believe practice squad player Brandon Reilly can save the passing game. Taylor’s top two targets, Jordan Matthews and Charles Clay, are both sidelined with injuries.

Possible solutions seem far and few between. I would like to see the Bills line LeSean McCoy up at wide receiver more often. He’s the only offensive weapon Buffalo has that’s a matchup issue for other teams.

Also, with Clay out, maybe Logan Thomas gets a few more looks at tight end.

“I think it’s true with any offense, if you become one dimensional, that’s not good,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “We’ve got to make sure we can run the football and our style of offense.”

McDermott is correct, but the Bills offense has been zero dimensional because they haven’t been able to run the ball either. Opposing defenses have been able to bottle up McCoy. After two seasons in which the Bills led the league in rushing, they are ranked in the middle of the pack.

“It’s tough and frustrating to not get going,” McCoy said following the loss to the Bengals. “To have positive plays and then take a step back with a negative run. It’s tough, but we have to keep working at it.”

The possible solution? The Bills have shuffled the offensive line around this season. In Week 5, Vlad Ducasse started at right guard and John Miller was inactive.

The results were similar.

Maybe it’s time to see if Ryan Groy can help get the running attack on track.