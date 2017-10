BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are two days remaining in Southwest Airlines’ airfare sale, where some one-way flights are less than $50.

Those looking to fly to or from Buffalo have the chance to catch a cheap flight too.

One-way flights between Buffalo and Baltimore/Washington start at $49 during the sale.

The same kinds of flights between Buffalo and Chicago start at $59.

