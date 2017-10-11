Surveillance increasing in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — More cameras will be popping up around different parts of Niagara County, rolling 24/7, keeping a watchful eye as those in favor of them are hoping to curb crime.

“Cameras help solve crime,” said Caroline Wojtaszek, the Niagara County District Attorney. “We’re trying to constantly build on our camera system.”

Wojtaszek calls the cameras an investment in community safety. Each costs $8,000 and the county has created a surveillance lab and hired a crime analyst – this money coming from the legislature. The cameras will be going up in populated areas like Lockport, Lewiston, and North Tonawanda. Some areas already have a few up but will be getting more.

“When the community understands there are cameras and they’re not quite sure where, they are going to be less likely to commit crimes,” said the District Attorney. “The more cameras we put up, I believe, the less crime we will have.”