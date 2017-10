GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The suspect in June’s hit and run accident that left a woman seriously injured has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.

Edward J. Kuebler III, 27, of Tonawanda, also waived his right to appeal.

Kuebler was charged with striking Dana Papaj, 53, of Grand Island, in June as she was walking her dog on East River Road.

Police say Kuebler failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene.