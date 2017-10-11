Trump delivers tax reform speech to truckers in PA

(CBS) – President Trump is pitching his tax plan to truckers just outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, as his administration tries to persuade Congress to pass legislation.

“The confidence in our country is back, like it hasn’t been in many, many years,” Mr. Trump said towards the beginning of his speech, a truck with a “Truckers for Tax Reform” sign behind him.

Mr. Trump said the country cannot get on the track it needs to be on without reforming the complicated tax code. Mr. Trump said his proposed tax cuts are pro-growth, pro-family and pro-business.

“And that’s why I’m here with you, right now, tonight, thank you,” Mr. Trump said. “And we’re going to fight and we’re going to get those Republicans and maybe a few of those Democrats.”

Mr. Trump touted his plan to repeal the estate tax, which applies only to the wealthiest families. The average tractor-trailer driver earned $41,340 in 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Mr. Trump promised to cut the corporate tax rate so that it makes the U.S. more competitive with other nations.

“The more than 30 million Americans who have small businesses will see — listen to this — a 40 percent cut in their marginal tax rate,” he said. “… I wouldn’t want to be a politician against that. They’re going to have a long, hard winter.”