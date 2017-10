BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police arrested a Buffalo man in connection with two drug raids Wednesday.

Investigators raided a home on Baynes Street where investigators found nearly two ounces of cocaine. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, they also raided a home on Highgate Avenue, where they arrested Charles Watkins of Bufalo.

Police found a scale, cocaine residue, and more than $25,000.

Watkins is facing multiple charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance.