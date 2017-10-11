WNY Red Cross volunteers help in relief efforts for recent natural disasters

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — American Red Cross volunteer Kate Rogers of Buffalo is on her way to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with Hurricane Maria relief efforts. She says her flight was just booked yesterday, and now she’s ready to provide help for the next 3 weeks.

“If you want to go do some good, you see what’s happening and I feel like I’m fortunate enough to have the resources and the time to go so I want to go,” said Kate Rogers, WNY Red Cross volunteer.

Rogers is leaving her yoga business behind for more than 20 days to provide help for recovery efforts in St. Thomas.

“My business partner and my team of teachers are absolutely amazing women and they’ve kind of rallied to make it happen,” said Rogers.

Rogers is one of more than 160 American Red Cross volunteers from Western and Central New York who have been deployed to support people impacted by recent natural disasters. In the last 7 weeks the American Red Cross has helped people devastated by wildfires in California as well as hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

“I feel like there will be a lot of learning more of the scope of what’s happened, and for me getting to hear people’s stories,” said Rogers.

Rogers says right now one of the biggest needs in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria is getting power restored, food. and housing.

“It’s really fluid right now the situation. Some of it will be distributing meals, some of it will be working with community partners trying to find ways to make the recovery effort better for people there,” said Rogers.

Rogers says she’ll have a better idea of exactly what she’ll be doing to help as soon as she arrives to the u.s. virgin islands. in cheektowaga, angela christoforos news 4.))