AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a suspect in a larceny from an Amherst business on Oct. 6 at about 6:30 p.m.

The person pictured in surveillance footage is a white woman, about 5’5″ and 130 lbs.

She left the scene in a 2006-2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information related to the crime is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1337 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS.