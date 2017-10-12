Attempted escape reported at N.C. prison; several employees injured

CBS NEWS Published:
Police respond to the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C., after a report of an attempted escape Oct. 12, 2017. WTKR

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An attempted escape was reported Thursday afternoon at a northeastern North Carolina state prison.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted that the attempted escape happened at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City around 3:30 p.m.. Fires were set in the prison sewing plant and several employees were injured, according to the tweet.

A spokesperson with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City told CBS affiliate WTKR the hospital has received six patients.

The Department of Public Safety tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that the fires had been extinguished and the situation was under control. The prison, which houses just under 900 men, remained on lockdown.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools told the station an elementary, middle and high school were placed on lockdown after an incident at a nearby jail, but the lockdown was later lifted.

Correction Enterprises, an arm of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, operates 32 businesses across the state that employs 2,300 inmate workers, according to the group’s website. The group operates a sewing plant at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution that employs 30 inmate workers, the website says.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the inmates involved were employed by the plant. Calls to Correction Enterprises and the Department of Public Safety Thursday weren’t immediately returned.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s