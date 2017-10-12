Attempted escape reported at N.C. prison; several employees injured

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An attempted escape was reported Thursday afternoon at a northeastern North Carolina state prison.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted that the attempted escape happened at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City around 3:30 p.m.. Fires were set in the prison sewing plant and several employees were injured, according to the tweet.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Eliz City around 3:30 pm. Fire set in sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when avail. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

A spokesperson with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City told CBS affiliate WTKR the hospital has received six patients.

The Department of Public Safety tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that the fires had been extinguished and the situation was under control. The prison, which houses just under 900 men, remained on lockdown.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools told the station an elementary, middle and high school were placed on lockdown after an incident at a nearby jail, but the lockdown was later lifted.

Correction Enterprises, an arm of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, operates 32 businesses across the state that employs 2,300 inmate workers, according to the group’s website. The group operates a sewing plant at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution that employs 30 inmate workers, the website says.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the inmates involved were employed by the plant. Calls to Correction Enterprises and the Department of Public Safety Thursday weren’t immediately returned.