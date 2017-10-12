Boy found shot dead after 3 adults slain in Ohio

(AP) – A 7-year-old boy missing after three people were killed in a shooting has been found dead as a manhunt for the killer continues in southern Ohio.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Devin Holston was shot and his body apparently hidden in the home where three adults were found dead Wednesday evening.

The suspect, 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, is being sought on warrants for charges including aggravated murder.

The sheriff says deputies spotted Lawson driving around 12:30 a.m. Thursday but lost him when he crashed and ran into woods in Ironton, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the three adults found dead at an Elizabeth Township trailer. A fourth adult who was stabbed was flown to a West Virginia hospital.