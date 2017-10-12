Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal May hit and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in a hit and run crash that killed a 60-year-old pedestrian on Bailey Avenue in May.

Wade Sanders, 54, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death in Erie County Court.

At approximately 6:39 a.m. May 26, Arthur Redrick, 60, of Buffalo, was attempting to cross Bailey Avenue at Lang Avenue in the City of Buffalo when he was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Sanders.

Sanders immediately left the scene without stopping.

Buffalo Accident Investigators located the car on Fox Street a few days later, with help from Amherst Police.

Sanders confessed to being the driver of the SUV that hit and killed Redrick during questioning. He claimed that he didn’t come forward sooner because he was scared.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 22.