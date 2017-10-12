Comedian Bill Murray marvels at Mark Twain manuscript

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Bill Murray is touring the nation with his show, New Worlds. While in Buffalo, he made a special stop – at the downtown central library. He was there to check out a very rare piece of American literature – the original manuscript for ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’.

“He was giddy,” said Mary Jean Jakubowski, the Buffalo and Erie County Libraries director. “It was just wonderful.”

Mark Twain wrote the manuscript between 1876 and 1880. The library became the rightful owner in the early 1990s.

“It’s fascinating to see it,” said the director. “When you look at the manuscript itself, there are things crossed off, words changed. He was very particular about how he wrote this book.”

The director says Murray spent time marveling at the manuscript.

“Bill read from it. He became tremendously animated when reading from it. It was a lot of fun to watch because you could see him transform and he really became a part of the work.”

Jakubowski says the actor was gracious about having the opportunity to hold the original work in his hands.

“He was fascinated and impressed with everything we have here,” said the library director. “We, here in Western New York, should be very proud that we have this connection back to this magnificent literary individual.”