Crowder to perform at Houghton College in November

HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grammy-nominated Christian music artist Crowder is coming to western New York next month.

As part of the American Prodigal Tour, Crowder will perform at Houghton College on Sunday, November 5.

Jimi Cravity and The Young Escape will also perform that night.

General admission tickets are $20. Gold tickets, which include early admission, special merchandise opportunities and an exclusive post-show event with Crowder, are $75.

Those interested in buying tickets can click/tap here or call (800) 461-4485.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts an hour later.

College students who bring their school ID will receive early admission.

