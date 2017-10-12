Drew Anderson to remain QB as Tyree Jackson continues rehab

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At least for another week, there won’t be a quarterback change for the UB football team.

Bulls Head Coach Lance Leipold told News 4 Sports’ Shannon Shepherd that Drew Anderson will remain under center as Tyree Jackson continues to rehab a knee injury.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jackson was originally hurt at the end of the first half in the Bulls’ 34-31 win over Florida Atlantic.

In that game, Anderson came on and threw for 109 yards and what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Since taking over, Anderson has thrown for 848 yards and nine touchdowns — which includes a 597 yard, 7 TD performance in UB’s seven overtime 71-68 loss to Western Michigan.

The Bulls (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) host Northern Illinois at 3:30 on Saturday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s