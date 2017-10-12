Drew Anderson to remain QB as Tyree Jackson continues rehab

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At least for another week, there won’t be a quarterback change for the UB football team.

Bulls Head Coach Lance Leipold told News 4 Sports’ Shannon Shepherd that Drew Anderson will remain under center as Tyree Jackson continues to rehab a knee injury.

NEW: Lance Leipold tells me Drew Anderson will start at QB for @UBFootball this weekend. Tyree still rehabbing. — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) October 12, 2017

Jackson was originally hurt at the end of the first half in the Bulls’ 34-31 win over Florida Atlantic.

In that game, Anderson came on and threw for 109 yards and what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

At @UBFootball prax. Quarterback Tyree Jackson no helmet, not taking snaps. Drew Anderson w/ 1s pic.twitter.com/VFpeZMEpbo — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) October 12, 2017

Since taking over, Anderson has thrown for 848 yards and nine touchdowns — which includes a 597 yard, 7 TD performance in UB’s seven overtime 71-68 loss to Western Michigan.

The Bulls (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) host Northern Illinois at 3:30 on Saturday.