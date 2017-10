CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flames overtook a home on Aris Ave. in Cheektowaga overnight.

Firefighters say the fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials tell News 4 no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Half of the home suffered significant damage, but the flames didn’t spread to any other nearby houses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.