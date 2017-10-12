Foundation making it easier than ever to choose healthy options at restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At restaurants all around the Buffalo area, it is now easier than ever to figure out what’s healthy and that’s through the Independent Health Foundation Healthy Option website.

“We do need to embrace healthier options and living,” said Carrie Meyer, the executive director of the foundation.

She says that’s imperative now as 30% of Buffalo-area residents are considered obese, according to the latest health report. She says the foundation is working to reverse that trend by simplifying the process of choosing healthy options. Registered dietitians and other health experts work with establishments, looking over menu items, and seeing what fits the criteria making something a healthy option.

“We want to go out and promote positive healthy changes and behaviors throughout the community and make healthy living accessibly for all.”