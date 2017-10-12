Fredonia man facing multiple drug charges after overnight traffic stop

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, suspicious activity in Dunkirk led to a Fredonia man’s arrest on drug charges.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Dunkirk police stopped a vehicle on Maple Ave., in a location police say is “a known drug area.”

Police began to investigate, and they say the vehicle’s occupant, John Dewey, 21, had drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.

According to officers, cocaine, several crack rocks, a digital drug scale, packaging materials and several hundred dollars in cash was found.

Dewey was taken to the Dunkirk Police Headquarters and held on no bail.

He faces charges of Third, Fourth, and Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.