Fredonia man facing multiple drug charges after overnight traffic stop

By Published:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, suspicious activity in Dunkirk led to a Fredonia man’s arrest on drug charges.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Dunkirk police stopped a vehicle on Maple Ave., in a location police say is “a known drug area.”

Police began to investigate, and they say the vehicle’s occupant, John Dewey, 21, had drugs and paraphernalia in his possession.

According to officers, cocaine, several crack rocks, a digital drug scale, packaging materials and several hundred dollars in cash was found.

Dewey was taken to the Dunkirk Police Headquarters and held on no bail.

He faces charges of Third, Fourth, and Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s