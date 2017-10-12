Jamestown Police looking for suspects in afternoon shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at a Liberty Street address.

According to Jamestown Police, around 3 p.m. Thursday, a male victim was shot in the forearm inside an apartment at 95 Liberty St. by an unknown suspect.

The suspect fled the location with another male.

The two males who fled are believed to be wearing red or purple jeans.

The male victim was transported to UPMC hospital where he is currently being treated. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for the two males. Anyone who can identify the males shown in the photo is asked to call Jamestown Police at 483-7536 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-TIPS or via the TIPS 411 app.