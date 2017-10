NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Job seekers will want to make plans to come to Niagara Falls on Thursday.

The New York State Department of Labor will hold a job fair at The Conference & Event Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City leaders tell us 80 employers will be on hand, ready to interview candidates for up to 2,000 jobs.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to register in advance.