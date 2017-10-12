Man accused in home improvement scam

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rushford man has been accused of scamming an elderly Arcade resident by charging $12,000 to power wash a house, cut some tree limbs, and clean gutters.

James R. Stuart, 58, of Rushford, was charged Wednesday with third degree grand larceny and scheme to defraud following an investigation by Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies into the fraud.

Stuart also had pending charges from the Town of Cuba in which he received money to do similar work and never returned, with most of the work not finished.

He was taken into custody by members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police in Fillmore following a traffic stop, after sheriff’s deputies had already obtained a warrant for his arrest.

According to sheriff’s reports, Stuart also gave sheriff’s deputies a false name and was also charged with false impersonation.

He was scheduled to appear in the Town of Hume Court for a later date by NYSP, then transported to Wyoming County Jail where he was arraigned. He was held at Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and it is believed that there are more victims, especially in the rural Western New York area.

“It is likely that he has been using various names and has other people with him,” Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at 585-786-8989 or the New York State Police.