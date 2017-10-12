Man convicted of killing Long Island mother dies in prison

The Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Long Island man convicted of murder in the brutal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman has died in an upstate New York prison.

An official with the state Department of Corrections and Community Service told Newsday that Dante Taylor was pronounced dead on Saturday at a hospital in Erie County. A medical examiner is to determine the cause of death.

The 22-year-old Taylor had been sentenced to life without parole in the slaying of Sarah Goode, a Medford, Long Island mother who disappeared in 2014 after attending a party.

Her body was found in a wooded area five days after she went missing. She had been stabbed over 40 times.

