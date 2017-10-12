NRA opposes bump fire stocks bills in Congress

(CNN) – The National Rifle Association says it is opposed to new legislation in the US Senate and the House that would ban the production and sale of “bump fire stocks,” a firearm accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire at a more rapid pace like automatic ones.

Bump stocks became a major source of discussion on Capitol Hill over the last two weeks after the attachments were found on guns of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. In the Senate, Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California introduced a bill that would make it illegal for companies to make and individuals to buy bump stocks. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican, also introduced a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives banning the bump stocks.

“The ATF should review bump-fire stocks to ensure they comply with federal law,” said Jennifer Baker, spokeswoman for the Institute for Legislative Action at the NRA, referencing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “We oppose the gun-control legislation being offered by Senator Feinstein and Representatives Curbelo and Moulton. These bills are intentionally overreaching and would ban commonly owned firearm accessories.”

In lieu of the legislation, the NRA have begun pushing for an administrative fix. In a letter last week, the NRA’s leadership Chris Cox and Wayne LaPierre argued that bump stocks should be subject to regulation, but that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms should make the regulatory changes essentially avoiding an all-out legislative fight over gun control on the floor of the House or Senate.

So far, Republican leadership in the House have echoed the calls. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that he thought a regulatory change would be the “smartest, quickest fix.”