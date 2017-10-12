Sheriff: Civilian, 4 inmates charged in jail smuggling operation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation spanning months has led to the arrest of four inmates and a civilian.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office say they broke up a prison contraband smuggling operation.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Erie County Holding Center deputies executed a search warrant for Buffalo resident Tianna Hunter, 24, while she was at the jail.

Deputies searched Hunter, and as they did so, they say she removed a balloon containing marijuana from inside her genital area.

Hunter was charged with Introducing Contraband Into a Prison, Conspiracy, Criminal Sale of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana. She was then committed to the holding center on $5,000 bail.

The following inmates were charged with Attempting to Possess Prison Contraband and Conspiracy:

Melvin Williams, 20

Demetrise Oaks, 36

Indaleccio Rodriguez, 27

Dijon Brown, 24