Thurman Thomas, Batavia Downs leaders present $500,000 check

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders from Batavia Downs Gaming and Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas came together to discuss community development.

They presented a check of more than $500,000, which will help create jobs and help offset tax increases for residents.

Leaders also highlighted the fact that western New York is losing revenue because Batavia Downs Gaming pays the highest tax rate of any gaming facility in the region.

Leaders say they would be able to contribute more if they had a level tax playing field with other gaming facilities.