Tim Hortons launches Buffalo Latte

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in western New York love chicken wings, but how about tasting that familiar Buffalo sauce flavor in your latte?

Tim Hortons announced a new product this week — the Buffalo Latte.

The drink is made of “espresso, steamed milk, mocha and bold Buffalo sauce flavor,” according to Tim Hortons. Along with those ingredients, the drink is finished with not only a whipped topping, but Buffalo seasoning as well.

“Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?” Stephen Goldstein, Regional President, Tim Hortons U.S., said. “The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy.”

This new beverage comes after Tim Hortons recently launched a new line of espresso drinks in Buffalo and Jamestown. Other cities are rolling out the new items through December.

The Buffalo Latte costs $2.79 and is being sold at the Tim Hortons locations at 4849 Transit Rd. in Depew and 3470 Main St. in Buffalo while available.