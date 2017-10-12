TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures for Colvin Boulevard northbound start Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lane closures are scheduled for NY Route 425 (Colvin Boulevard) starting next week.

The lane closures will begin Monday at about 9 a.m. Motorists can expect to encounter a left lane closure on Colvin Boulevard northbound near I-290.

Additional nightly lane closures are scheduled that will reduce Colvin Boulevard northbound to one lane starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

The closures are expected to last for two weeks and will facilitate bridge work.

The work is weather-sensitive.

