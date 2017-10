CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Security changes are coming to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

In July, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone will be subject to x-ray screening.

The procedures have been tested at ten other airports before being implemented nationwide.

The changes are supposed to improve security.

Agents will demonstrate them Thursday at 10 a.m.