VIDEO: Paper plane takes long flight around construction site

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WIVB) — A YouTuber launched a paper airplane at a high elevation, and it ended up staying in the air for more than 30 seconds!

The video was posted on Tuesday by YouTube user APaperPlaneADay.

The user says the paper plane’s flight took place in San Diego.

To prove to viewers that he is not littering, the user was filmed retrieving the airplane, and he even picked up some garbage while on the ground.

View the flight of “S.S. Beeftacos” below:

