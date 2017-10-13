Baker Victory Services employee on “indefinite leave” after being caught in car with teen and marijuana

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An employee at Baker Victory Services in Lackawanna is on indefinite leave after being charged with child endangerment and possession of marijuana.

The employee was a staff member at Baker Victory, which provides programs and housing for children and teens.

Police stopped a car the worker and a teenager were in on Hopkins Street.

The officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

Baker Victory Services issued a statement saying it was aware of the incident involving a staff member and a juvenile under the center’s care.

They also said they’re fully cooperating with authorities.

 

