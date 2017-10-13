Buffalo Police on scene at shooting near Hewitt Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are on the scene of a shooting in the vicinity of Hewitt Avenue.

One male was struck by gunfire and was taken to ECMC.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

