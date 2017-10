AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Main St. and Eggert Rd.

One of the vehicles had a 13-year-old and a five-year-old in it. They were both taken to Women & Children’s Hospital with head and back injuries.

Anyone with information on the accident can call police at (716) 689-1311.