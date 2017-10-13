Cuomo now plans to give away all of Weinstein’s donations

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now plans to give away all of the campaign contributions he’s collected from disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

The Democratic governor on Thursday had earlier said he gave away just $50,000 of the over $110,000 he’s received in total from Weinstein because the rest of the money had already been spent. He called it the “right symbol.”

But later Thursday evening, Cuomo’s campaign reversed course and released a statement saying they were taking “the extraordinary step” of giving away all of Weinstein’s contributions from prior campaigns.

The statement said the allegations against the alleged serial harasser were “disturbing” and “horrid,” but that it’s shameful that some have sought to use the matter to score political points.

Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s