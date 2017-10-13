DEC says source of foul smell in Town of Niagara is landfill

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The source of the pervasive, rancid smell in the Town of Niagara has been identified.

The New York State DEC said Friday that the Allied Waste Landfill is the cause of the sulfur and garbage-type odor following an investigation. The odor has led to many complaints.

BREAKING: Source of rancid smell in Twn of Niagara is Allied Waste Landfill, @NYSDEC says. Company fined $75K for violations. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Y3uWHhMcCp — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) October 13, 2017

Under the terms of the consent order, the facility must take specific actions to reduce or eliminate the odors at the landfill.

Requirements include:

Operate flares to burn landfill gas at several locations at the landfill

Initiate a pilot program for treatment of landfill leachate to mitigate sulfur odors in wastewater prior to discharge the sanitary sewer system

Revise the Odor Management Plan for the facility

Evaluate options for restricting the type of odor-causing waste material the landfill accepts for disposal.

The company is being fined $75,000 for state violations.

Allied Waste said Friday afternoon that they do not agree with the DEC that the landfill is the primary source of the odor, that they remain committed to working with the state on the implementation of the order.

“We are serious about being a good neighbor and doing our part as a responsible operator,” the statement said. “We hope this agreement will allow everyone to turn the page and move forward together.”

MORE: @NYSDEC investigation happened because of repeated resident complaints. Gas leaked is hydrogen sulfide. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/oEraYAixuL — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) October 13, 2017

The landfill is located along I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard.