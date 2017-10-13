Former office manager of medical office pleads guilty to stealing over $318,000 from business

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Amherst man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a medical facility while he served as office manager there.

William Gajewski, 55, of Amherst, pleaded guilty to second degree grand larceny, second degree forgery, and fourth degree criminal tax fraud.

Gajewski admitted to stealing $318,000 from Buffalo Rheumatology and Medicine in Orchard Park while he served as office manager there from March 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016.

Gajewski forged documents for false expenses to support checks which were then deposited into his personal bank account.

He also admitted to failing to pay $11,744 in back taxes from 2016.

Gajewski faces five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 30.