Human remains found in North Collins sent to NYC for analysis

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Human remains found in North Collins back in June have been sent to New York City.

The skeletal remains were found by two hikers near Marion J. Fricano Town Park in North Collins.

An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy went to the scene and verified that contents found in a boot above ground were part of a human skeleton.

It’s estimated that the body had been buried anywhere from 15-30 years ago.

“How it managed to get to the surface like that, it may have been there all along, maybe it was covered, maybe no one came by that particular area and saw it before or recognized it so, not sure exactly, but it was exposed enough obviously for someone to see it,” Capt. Gregory Savage with the Erie County Sheriff’s office said.

In the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, a full profile was obtained using nuclear DNA technology.

This week, information will be uploaded to federal and state databases, in hopes of identifying who the remains belong to.

“It seems to be a longshot considering the age of the remains, but hopefully, there will be a hit from a familial profile which may already be in the database,” Scott Zylka, with the Erie County Sheriff’s office, said.

