Jingle Falls USA to bring Christmas spirit to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santa is coming early for families in Niagara Falls.

The city announced the new Jingle Falls USA. It’s a collaborative holiday celebration, featuring Christmas-themed activities for people of all ages.

It’s set to take place on December 2, 9 and 16.

“We hope that we are able to grow Jingle Falls USA into annual tradition for years to come,” Spectra’s Jason Murgia, general manger of Old Falls Street USA and The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, said. “We are encouraged by the commitment of our community partners and area stakeholders who have come together in order to bring festive holiday programming to our downtown area this season. We hope that once others hear our plans, they will decide to join us in additional holiday planning this year.”

Here are some of the planned activities and details:

Evening outdoor illuminations along Old Falls Street, USA, Third Street, Niagara Falls State Park and at NFFD Fire Houses

“Gingerbread Wonderland,” the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute’s life-sized gingerbread house, visits with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, demonstrations and other children’s activities (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – Nov. 25 through Dec. 23)

A Holiday Vendor Marketplace within The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls – Dec. 2, 9 and 16

Free Horse & Carriage Rides along Old Falls Street, USA – Dec. 2, 9 and 16

Free Parking on Downtown City Streets and City Parking Lots, provided by the City of Niagara Falls – Dec. 2, 9 and 16

Food Vendors and Fire Pits along Old Falls Street and at Seneca Square – Dec. 2, 9 and 16

Breakfast with Santa at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute – Dec. 2

Ice Carving Demonstrations outside the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute – Dec. 2

A first-ever Community Candlelight Stroll from Niagara Falls City Hall to Seneca Square to light the Christmas Tree, with music led by Michael Cavanaugh – Dec. 2

Niagara Police Athletic League’s 5K Run and Basket Auction – Dec. 9

Santa’s Arrival on Old Falls Street by Rainbow Air Helicopter and photo opportunities with Live Reindeer on Old Falls Street – Dec. 9

#LiveNF Makers Market on Third Street – Dec. 9

Old Falls Street will host a special “Frozen” Outdoor Movie Night – Dec. 9

A Toy Train Show at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute – Dec. 16

Outdoor Street Hockey Tournament – Dec. 16

Live Music by Mr. Max (sponsored by the Sheraton At The Falls) and a Fireworks Display (sponsored by the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission) – Dec. 16

Student carolers from the Niagara Falls City School District