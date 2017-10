BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The take-a-knee movement that has generated so much controversy in the NFL has come to a Buffalo high school.

Several members of the South Park High School football team went down on one knee during the national anthem before their game against Lake Shore.

Players have been taking a knee to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

President Trump called on teams to fire NFL players who protested during the anthem.