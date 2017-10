BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was killed in a double shooting last month on Buffalo’s west side had been wanted by police.

Deion Brown, 23, died near Parkdale and Potomac avenues on September 27.

A week earlier, News 4 reported that he was wanted by police on a parole violation.

A 32-year-old woman was also shot, along with Brown, last month. She’s still in critical condition.

As of Friday morning, Buffalo police have not made an arrest in the shooting.