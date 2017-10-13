Marilyn Manson to perform in Niagara Falls in February

Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marilyn Manson will perform at The Rapids Theatre this February.

The February 9 show will also feature Alice Glass.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them for $45 in advance, and $50 on the day of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at The Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com or by calling (877) 435-9849.

Doors for the show open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. p.m. Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

