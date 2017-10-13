Missing diver is Buffalo Police K-9 officer, search will resume in the morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The search for a missing member of Buffalo Police’s Underwater Recovery Team will resume Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police have confirmed the identity of the missing diver in the Niagara River as Buffalo K-9 officer Craig Lehner, a nine year member of the Buffalo Police Department.

Lehner has been a member of the Underwater Recovery Team (URT) for about 12 months, Lt. Jeff Rinado of the Buffalo Police Department said in a press conference Friday night.

 

The URT was performing a routine training operation in the Niagara River by the foot of Ferry Street Friday. The team performs about one training activity per month, in all types of scenarios, Rinaldo said.

Around 12:50 p.m., an emergency call went out. Fifteen agencies from the U.S. and Canada responded, at the local, county, and state level- even some out of state agencies responded.

The search will continue throughout the evening, with robotic divers with sonar continuing the search. Live divers will continue to search tomorrow as conditions permit.

The area in which the training activity was being conducted is a very dangerous spot, with speeds of 12 to 15 knots and serious obstacles, Rinaldo said. The area is filled with downed trees, shopping carts, debris, and other objects that can be hazardous to divers.

“We’re always holding out hope,” Rinaldo said, noting that there are a number of scenarios that could have arisen. Helicopters are checking the banks along the river.

“Anything is possible,” Rinaldo said. “At this point we’re still searching.”

 

