WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s office are looking for a missing, elderly man.

Donald Murphy, 90, is a white man who left Crestwood Court in the Town of Wheatfield on foot at 4 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say he is wearing a U.S. Navy cap, a brown jacket, a red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Murphy has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is can either call 911, or contact the Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393.