ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WIVB) — There’s bad news for Breaking Bad fans.

The owners of the house from the hit series are putting up a six-foot fence to keep fans away.

The house of TV character Walter White is located in Albuquerque and is a tourist attraction.

Fans have been parking in the driveway for pictures, and even throwing pizzas on the roof to reenact a popular scene.

The owners have also put up cameras, signs and cones to keep people away.