Residents can get rid of documents at Saturday shredding event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Roebling Avenue Block Club will host a Community Shredding and Recycling Event on Saturday.

Those who attend can have their personal documents shredded safely at the corner of Roebling and E. Delavan avenues.

Acceptable items include, but are not limited to the following:

Confidential documents containing account numbers or social security numbers

Bank or medical statements

Tax documents

For every vehicle, no more than five boxes of documents can be brought for shredding.

“I encourage city residents to bring their household and personal papers to this community shredding event that is designed to help fight identity theft,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I applaud the Roebling Avenue Block Club for working with their neighbors to participate in the City of Buffalo Recycling Programs.”

In addition to the shredding, the City of Buffalo will be collecting bicycles on behalf of GObike of Buffalo for the Recycle-a-Bike program. The program allows at-risk students to build their own bike and learn about bicycle repair, maintenance, safety, health and the environment.

Also, Mayor Brown’s Western New York Coalition for Donated Goods (WNYCDG) will be accepting clothing at the event. The consortium of non-profit organizations will use collected materials to support services in the local community.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Anyone looking for more information can click/tap here or call 311 or (716) 851-4890.