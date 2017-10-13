Restoration project underway on iconic Lady Liberty statue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –– The Lady Liberty statue facing west toward City Hall is undergoing a transformation. Over the next several weeks crews will work on restoring the historic Buffalo landmark.

“What started out as some routine roof repair and replacement turned into some preventative maintenance for the statue,” said Chris Potter, Project Manager.

Scaffolding surrounds the Lady Liberty statue facing City Hall.

“What we’re doing is addressing some of the open seams in the copper,” said Potter.

For many Western New Yorkers, the two lady Libertys on top of the Liberty Building downtown are a familiar sight.

“My earliest memories are my dad worked downtown and you could see them from anywhere, as long as you got a clear shot of downtown you could see them,” said Michael Manning, Liberty Building Vice President/Leasing.

Both statues have been a landmark on the city’s skyline for nearly a century, dating all the way back to 1925

“German America National bank after World War I wanted to change their brand to something more American so they chose the Liberty statue as their symbol,” said Manning.

Through the years the Lady Liberty facing west has taken the brunt of the weather, and now she’s getting a tune up.

“We don’t get to scaffold the tower much more than once every 50 years or so, so we have to make sure we do the right preventative maintenance,” said Potter.

As of now crews don’t have plans to make upgrades to the Lady Liberty facing east but they may possibly restore it in the spring. Crews are hoping to have the Lady Liberty facing west completely restored by Thanksgiving.